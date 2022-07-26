ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Albano vs Jinnah Brescia, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Italy Super Series 2022, Match 7, July 26, Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, 4:00 pm IST

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ALB vs JIB ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Match 7 between Albano vs Jinnah Brescia: In the seventh match of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Albano will lock horns against Jinnah Brescia at the Roma Cricket Ground on Tuesday, 26 July 2022.

Albano has had a horrific start to the tournament after losing their first two matches of the league against a strong Fresh Topical side. They were poor in all three departments of the game and were trounced by 69 runs in the first match and 39 runs in the second match. Albano will desperate to make a comeback in the next match which will be their third fixture of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Brescia started off their campaign on a high note as they thumped Cricket Stars by 31 runs in their opening fixture. However, they were stopped in their tracks in the last match as CRS managed to secure a hard-fought victory by 8 wickets.

Both sides will be desperate to make a comeback when they clash against each other on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Albano vs Jinnah Brescia; here is everything you need to know:

ALB vs JIB Telecast

The match between Albano and Jinnah Brescia will not be telecast in India.

ALB vs JIB Live Streaming

The match between Albano and Jinnah Brescia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALB vs JIB Match Details

The ALB vs JIB match will be played at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:00 pm IST.

ALB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faheem Nazir

Vice-Captain: Jasdeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ALB vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hardeep Singh-I, Nisar Ahmed

Batsmen: Vijay Kumar, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz

All-rounders: Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Faisal Shabbir, Hasan Ali

Albano vs Jinnah Brescia Possible Starting XI:

Albano Predicted Starting Line-up: Hardeep Singh-I (wk), Vijay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Parveen Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh

Jinnah Brescia Predicted Starting Line-up: Nisar Ahmed(wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Hassan Ahmad (c), Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Hasan Ali, Faisal Shabbir

