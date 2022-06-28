ALB VS MK Dream11 Team Prediction: Albano vs Milan Kingsgrove, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Italy 2022 Match 5, June 28, Milan, 12:30 pm IST

ALB VS MK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s ALB VS MK ECS Italy 2022 match 5 between Albano vs Milan Kingsgrove: In the 5th match of the ECS Italy 2022, Albano (ALB) will lock horns against Milan Kingsgrove (MK) on June 28. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 12:30 pm IST.

Albano has a strong side and will be looking to start their campaign with a victory. They have some talented players at their disposal like Vijay Kumar, Atisham Sajid, and Jorawar Singh. The bowling unit looks lethal with Dev Cheema leading the pace attack. All-rounder Monu Lal adds balance to the Albano team.

Milan Kingsgrove will also try to start their campaign on a strong note in order to push their form for a better outcome in the next matches and build up their team spirit as the season progresses. Milan will be led by 28-year-old batter Adnan Malik. They have seasoned campaigners in their squad like Sri Lankan Dinuk Samarawickrama and Harsha Wass.

We can expect a thrilling encounter as the two teams collide to secure their first win in their opening fixture on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Albano vs Milan Kingsgrove; here is everything you need to know:

ALB VS MK Telecast

The match between Albano and Milan Kingsgrove will not be telecast in India.

ALB VS MK Live Streaming

The match between Albano and Milan Kingsgrove will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALB VS MK Match Details

The ALB VS MK match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, June 28, at 12:30 pm IST.

ALB VS MK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dinuk Samarawickrama

Vice-Captain: Hasitha Bellanthuda

Suggested Playing XI for ALB VS MK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harsha Wass

Batsmen: Ajay Kumar, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Adnan Malik

All-rounders: Joy Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Jorawar Singh, Anmol Singh

Bowlers: Gurjit Singh, Ganesh Puri, Nimna De Silva

Albano vs Milan Kingsgrove Possible Starting XI:

Albano Predicted Starting Line-up: Parveen Kumar, Jaspal Ram, Bharti Bangar, Hardeep Singh, Anmol Singh, Jasvir Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Gurjit Singh

Milan Kingsgrove Predicted Starting Line-up: Adnan Malik, Tharindu Nimantha, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Miki Comi, Harsha Wass (wk), Dinuk Samarawickrama, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Joy Perera, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Nimna De Silva, Ganesh Puri

