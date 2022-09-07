Alex Hales Returns After 3 Years, Replaces Injured Jonny Bairstow in Engalnd's T20 World Cup Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added batter Alex Hales to the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16 in Australia. The 33-year-old has been recalled for the first time since 2019. He will replace Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury while playing golf last week.

Alex Hales hasn’t played for England since being sidelined from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 due to an ‘Off-field incident’. Now that he has been called up, the right-hand batter also finds himself in the T20 squad for September’s tour of Pakistan.

Back in February 2020, former captain Eoin Morgan had said that there was a breakdown in trust between Hales and the team and a considerable amount of time was needed to regain that. Also, England’s director of men’s cricket Rob Key said Hales had ‘done his time’.

However, the 33-year-old worked hard in the last three years, scoring runs for his county side. He recently went past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Hales has so far played 60 T20I for England and scored 1,644 runs.

England squad for the T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

England squad for T20 series in Pakistan: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.

