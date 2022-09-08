'Alex is Definitely One of The Best T20 Players in The World': Ben Stokes

Alex Hales has been called to the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting October 16 in Australia. The 33-year-old has been recalled as a replacement of Jonny Bairstow, who suffered an injury while playing golf last week.

Ben Stokes, who had a complicated relationship with Hales after the infamous Bristol nightclub incident in 2017, said that he appreciates the decision as both him and Hales have the same goal, which is to win the T20 World Cup.

“My goal, Alex’s goal and everyone else’s goal who is part of that squad is to win the World Cup," Stokes was quoted as saying by cricket365, on the eve of England’s Test decider against South Africa at the Kia Oval.

“Alex is definitely one of the best T20 players in the world and unfortunately with what happened with Jonny we had to call another player up," he further added.

Hales has been in a terrific form and has played some match-winning knocks in different franchise leagues. He has been a highly rated player, especially in the Australian Big Bash League, where he has scored 926 runs in the last two seasons.

“Alex is definitely one of the guys that bowlers don’t want to be bowling at in the T20 format," said Stokes.

When asked about the relationship between the two and whether they both are in talking terms or not, Stokes bluntly replied, “We’ve both got the same goal to win World Cups."

“But when it comes down to the big moments in games and World Cup games, knockout games, you want your best players there to be taking that pressure on and he (Hales) certainly is one of those," the all rounder concluded on the matter.

Hales has been called up in the team after 2019. He hasn’t played for England since being sidelined from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 due to an ‘Off-field incident’. Now that he has been called up, the right-hand batter also finds himself in the T20 squad for September’s tour of Pakistan.

England squad for the T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

England squad for T20 series in Pakistan: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.

