'All Four Spinners Are Quality'-Rohit Sharma Confident India's Spin Attack Will Live Upto the Billing

With just Border Gavaskar Trophy, the discussion has once again effectively turned into the quality of spin bowling and especially the possible team combination for the first Test match in Nagpur. Speaking to the media, India skipper Rohit Sharma said they have quality spinner in the side.

“All four spinners are quality, Jadeja and Ashwin played a lot together, and axar and Kuldeep whenever they have got the opportunity they have done well," he said.

“Last time axar played in India he picked wickets, (36) that’s a lot of wickets man," he added.

He was referring to Axar’s match-winning performance back in 2021 when England toured India. The four-match series saw India win the trophy 3-1.

Meanwhile, India now take on Australia in the five-match series which begin on February 9 at the VCA stadium Nagpur. But the biggest decision for Rohit would be to choose between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, although the Gujarat man looks favourite to get the nod.

There is a theory that India might play four spinners and Ravichandran Ashwin could be handed the new ball. But on a pitch that is bone dry on both sides, reverse swing might come into play and both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj can make that old ball deviate in the opposite direction.

For Australia, it seems, Ashton Agar with better lower-order batting abilities, will get the nod as Lyon’s spin partner ahead of Mitchell Swepson, as Scott Boland prepared to share the new ball with his skipper.

The Australian team is loaded with left handers and four of them — David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Alex Carey — are almost certain to play. The two right handers will be Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

But in Cameron Green’s absence, the choice for an additional batter will be between the right-handed Peter Handscombe and southpaw Matt Renshaw.

For bookmakers, the series would be nightmare as odds can swing wildly in a matter of a few deliveries. All eyes will surely be on Aussie middle order who have traditionally struggled to tackle the turn that is on offer. Poor string of scores in the first Test match can quickly sap the energy as far as the visitors are concerned.

