'All is Well': Injured Sanju Samson Posts a Photo After Getting Ruled Out of Sri Lanka T20Is; Hardik Pandya Reacts

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson posted a note after sustaining a knee injury which ruled him out of the remaining matches of T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt himself while fielding near the boundary rope as his knee stuck into the ground which was a bit soft due to the dew.

Samson posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “All is well…Z u Zoooon."

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan wished Samson a speedy recovery and wrote - “Get well soon bro."

Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Indian team for Sri Lanka T20Is, also left a comment on the wicketkeeper’s post with a heart emoticon.

“Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," the BCCI said in a statement.

“He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," it added.

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma has been named the replacement for Samson.

Meanwhile, in the series opener, Samson had a golden opportunity in front of him to showcase his talent and stake a claim for a permanent spot in the XI but the wicketkeeper batter had a forgettable night with the bat and was dismissed for just 5.

On the fifth ball of the 7th over, Samson played a rash shot in search of a boundary but failed miserably and got caught by Dilshan Madushank at short third man. It was a poor shot selection as he survived a scare a couple of bowls earlier when Charith Asalanka failed to grab his catch.

The second match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 6.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

