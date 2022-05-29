All-Round Hardik Pandya Leads Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 Title in Debut Season

Hardik Pandya - ‘Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man’. Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better man to step up and lead the team to IPL glory in their debut season and their talisman this season did not disappoint with an all-round performance both with the bat and ball setting up his team for a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Summit clash. If it was fitting enough that the league’s top two teams met each other in the final, the setting was tailor-made for Titans and Pandya. In their home turf of Ahmedabad at the Magnus Opus Narendra Modi Stadium with 1,04, 854 people in attendance Gujarat Titans lived up to their top billing, first with a disciplined bowling performance and then with a calm-headed chase. The common factor for GT was Pandya who claimed 3/17 to stifle RR and then made a telling 34 off 30 to take GT out of a hole and put them on course for their first title.

This was the first time in five years a team other than Mumbai Indians and Chennai Superkings lifted the IPL trophy and if that does not convince you of the quality of this GT team, nothing else will. Credit to RR who played a fearless brand of cricket under Sanju Samson and was aided by a superlative Jos Buttler to make it to the playoffs, but they were undone in the final by a better side. RR were off to a bright start – winning toss that is – and opted to bat first only to post a below-par 130/9, but they managed to keep themselves in the hunt with some early spunk while defending the low total before a pivotal 63 run-stand between Pandya and Shubman Gill (45* off 43 balls) for the third wicket put GT ahead. Yuzvendra Chahal assured himself the Purple Cap with Pandya’s wicket, but the in-form David Miller (32* off 19 balls) ensured there were no further hiccups. And living his childhood dream, Gill sealed the deal with a six.

The Young Gill showed such calm and level-headedness that it would be easy to forget that he is only 22. He soaked in the pressure of the final like it was nobody’s business and steered the chase marvellously well after he lost his partners – Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade cheaply up top. With a bit of spongy bounce on offer at the Narendra Modi track, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult were in business early on. While Saha and Wade perished, Gill fought through and then reaped the rewards.

Pandya, at No.4, played a game-turning innings 34 off 30 and more importantly, did not allow R Ashwin to settle down. Chahal was bowling at his best and negating him and going after the other bowlers was the key for GT and that’s exactly what Pandya did. After playing out Trent Boult and Chahal cautiously he targeted Ashwin and ransacked 15 runs off his one over. Gill at the other end went about his business nonchalantly, with a bit of luck of course, but hung in there till the end. Miller provided the finishing touches and remained unbeaten on XXX. All three main protagonists of today’s win are - not coincidently – GT’s top three run-getters with all of them scoring over 450 runs this season.

Earlier, Jaiswal, who looked tentative against the pace and swing of Mohammad Shami, took more chances compared to Buttler at the start of the innings. Among the shots Jaiswal attempted, his most assuring stroke was a beautifully timed six over cover off Shami. After pulling Yash Dayal for a massive six over long leg, the southpaw tried one too many and was caught in the deep. The extra bounce induced the mishit. Buttler, who began his innings with a crisp square cut, was joined by Samson (14 off 11) in the middle. Knowing both Rajasthan right-handers struggle against Rashid Khan, Hardik brought the star spinner into the attack in the powerplay itself. Both Buttler and Samson chose to play safe against Rashid as Rajasthan reached 44 for one in the powerplay

The in-form Buttler decided to force the issue as he drove Lockie Ferguson over the cover fielder before cutting him for successive boundaries. The New Zealander was generating serious pace and went on to clock 157.3 kmph, the fastest ball of the tournament. Samson did not last long as his opposite number Hardik removed him on his second ball of the game. Hardik hit the hard length and Samson went for the pull shot only to be caught on the off-side, leaving Rajasthan at 60 for two in 8.2 overs.

Rajasthan’s struggles worsened when Devdutt Padikkal (2), who took eight balls to get off the mark, and Buttler departed in a space of three balls. Rashid ended the painful stay of Padikkal before Hardik got the massive wicket of Buttler. The Englishman attempted to steer one to the third man but ended up edging it back to the wicketkeeper. At the other end, new batter Hetmyer had to answer to the guile of Rashid, who was getting his googlies to rip. With Rajasthan going at run a ball after 14 overs, big hits were the need of the hour. However, Hardik made it 94 for five by having the dangerous Hetmyer caught and bowled. R Ashwin perished in the following over, ending all hopes of a Rajasthan fight back.

