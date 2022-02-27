'All Three Fifties Were Special': Player of the Series Shreyas Iyer Elated to Perform Well After Injury

Three half-centuries in as many games and unbeaten throughout the series – Shreyas Iyer had a great time batting against Sri Lanka in the 3 T20Is at home. On Sunday, he scored an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls as India successfully chased a 147-run target with six wickets in hand. With this Emphatic win, India affected a 3-0 whitewash over the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

After getting 57 off 28 balls in the opening clash in Lucknow, Iyer remained the top-scorer in the last two matches played in Dharamsala, with the unbeaten scores of 74 and 73 respectively. The 27-year-old batter ended the series with 204 runs to his credit, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 174.56.

Iyer on Saturday was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock and also bagged the player of the series award. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said performing at the level after recovering from an injury was ‘heartening’ for him.

“Obviously, all three fifties were special for me. Yesterday, winning the series…so yeah, the last one. To be honest, you require just one ball to get in form. I’m really happy with whatever opportunities I got this series.

“To be honest, the wicket was a bit two-paced today and I was playing on merit and trying to punish the loose balls. You just have to back your instincts and be positive. It has been a roller-coaster journey for me from injury. To come out of injury and perform at this level is really heartening for me," said Iyer.

India were reeling at 89/3 inside 11 overs when Shreyas came up with a class act to finish the chase 19 balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja once again played a perfect support with 22 not out from 15 balls as the duo stitched together an unbroken stand of 45 runs to give India a 3-0 sweep, chasing down the target in 16.5 overs.

