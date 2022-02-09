All You Need to Know About Hugh Edmeades - The IPL 2022 Auctioneer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get bigger and more entertaining with the inclusion of two more teams this year onwards. Before the action returns to India later this year, all the ten franchises will gather in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 at the mega auctions and fight to have the best set of players.

A total of 590 players will be auctioned off. Among this, 370 are Indian players while 220 are overseas. Each and every player is assessed before the franchises begin the bidding war at the auction table. Team owners, strategists, and coaches – all come together for the hunt of the best player at a reasonable price.

While a number of people, divided into groups, go after the players and put the price tag, there is only one master who controls the entire event – the auctioneer. That particular individual holds the responsibility of carrying out the auctions in a peaceful manner, calling out the several hundred names one after the other patiently but firmly.

>So, who is the auctioneer for the 2022 Mega Auctions?

Britain’s Hugh Edmeades is the man who is assigned to run the show this weekend in Bengaluru. He was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2018, replacing Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the players’ auction.

In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

Edmeades has experience in dealing with a range of items including paintings, fine furniture, ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising a total of $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights have included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.

Edmeades conducted the BBC’s televised celebrity auction in aid of Children in Need in 2005 and in 2008 he was the auctioneer at the Nelson Mandela 90th Birthday Gala in London. He has also conducted auctions for over 850 charity fundraisers in 30 cities across the world.

