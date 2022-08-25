All You Need to Know About ICC's Media Rights Tender

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its television and digital rights tender for the Indian subcontinent, last month. For the first time, ICC is selling its rights region by region and the current tender is only for the Indian Territory. The media rights for the next eight-year cycle, which begins in 2024, are up for grabs in the tender. It also features a women’s rights package which has been separately bundled and is only for four years, from 2024 to 2027. But, unlike the IPL media rights which were sold not so long ago, the ICC media rights and the its process has run into some major roadblocks with furious television broadcasters who are keen to bid for the media rights threatening to walk out of the bidding after the governing body-appointed auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, pulled out of the process midway.

Media Rights: ICC On a Sticky Wicket As Auditor PwC Retires Hurt; Broadcasters Fume

All four broadcasters – Viacon18, Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) – have independently written to ICC saying they will boycott the bidding if the process is not transparent, people aware of the development told News18. They have also assailed the ICC for being mealy-mouthed about explaining the departure of PwC in the middle of the process.

ICC Media Rights Auction Called ‘Global Embarrassment’ After PwC Exit

But, what exactly do the ICC television and digital rights entail and what is this complicated process that has caused so much stir? Here’s a primer:

What all constitute the media rights package?

The media rights package contains three components: Television Rights, Digital Rights, Combined Rights.

Package 1 is composite, Package 2 is Television and Package 3 is Digital. Companies can bid for all three rights or can bid for a certain package that they wish to opt for.

What are the objectives of these packages?

The prime objective is to acquire broadcasting rights for international cricket tournaments. There are eight competitions in the 2024-31 cycle. Two of these are the prestigious ODI World Cups, three are T20 World Cups, and the remaining two are Champions Trophies. Meanwhile, there are two T20 World Cups, one ODI World Cup, and one Champions Trophy in the women’s package.

Who are the prominent bidders for the media package?

Star, Viacom18, Sony, Zee, FanCode, and Amazon are among the potential bidders. While Star and Viacom won the television and digital rights in the IPL media rights auction, Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, opted out despite initial interest.

What are the unique prospects of the Tender?

The lucrative tender offers some special features: Indian viewers can watch matches in English, Hindi, and other regional languages Guaranteed drinks break for T20, resulting in increased inventory Every year, there will be one major men’s Cricketing event.

U19 matches will also be covered. Exclusive video clip and cinema rights. VOD Rights to make viewing more attractive for digital players

What is the exclusive feature of the Tender?

The VOD or the Video On Demand will be the most intriguing feature of the tender. The winner of the bid would have access to tonnes of footage and thousands of ICC matches dating back to 1975 when the World Cup was first held.

Both digital and television players will have access, but the digital player will benefit the most because it will be able to showcase these events on its OTT platform. Viewers can watch any previous match whenever they want. The current deal does not include unlimited access to archives, so the new winners can treat their subscribers and viewers to something very special.

What are the guidelines for the auctions?

According to the guidelines issued by ICC, if there is a tie between the bidders, an e-auction will be held to determine the successful bidder. Despite the fact that several media titans have expressed concerns about the process’s transparency, a lot of top companies are still vying for the rights.

What are the schedule and the venues for the auction?

According to ICC, all bids must be submitted at the ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC at Street 69, Dubai Sports City, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The companies had to send in their first bids between 1:30 pm IST and 3:30 pm IST on August 22, 2022. In the presence of the relevant Bidder, Envelope A will be accepted by the ICC’s General Counsel (or another authorized representative of IBC) and a receipt will be issued. Envelope B, containing the financial bid, is due on August 26 at the above-mentioned address.

When will the winners be revealed?

The winners were supposed to be announced in mid-September, but due to participant objections, the ICC agreed to speed up the process. If the bidding ends in the first round, the winner will be determined by August 26 and the name will be officially revealed following a Board meeting, which is expected in two days. If a second round is held on August 29, the winner will be announced a few days later.

