All You Need to Know About Ireland's Tour of Zimbabwe

The Ireland cricket team’s tour to Zimbabwe is set to start on January 12. Ireland, under the leadership of Andy Balbirnie, will kick off the tour with a three-match T20I series. After the completion of the T20Is, Ireland and Zimbabwe will be involved in a three-match ODI contest. All the five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe will miss their star batter Sikandar Raza in the T20I series. Raza will not feature in the contest as he will be playing for the Dubai Capitals franchise in the United Arab Emirate’s ILT20 tournament.

Zimbabwe team management decided to include former England batter Garry Ballance in the T20I squad in place of Raza. The hosts will be led by veteran batter Craig Ervine.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be without Josh Little and Paul Stirling in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The ODI series between Zimbabwe and Ireland may not be a part of the Super League but a solid show in the fifty-over format will be a big boost for both the sides ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Venues

All the five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The matches will not be televised live in India. However, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the live streaming of the games on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

Ireland T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Ireland ODI squad for the series against Zimbabwe: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe T20I squad for the series against Ireland: Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.

Schedule

1st T20I - January 12

2nd T20I - January 14

3rd T20I - January 15

1st ODI - January 18

2nd ODI - January 21

3rd ODI - January 23

