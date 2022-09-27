All you need to know about South Africa's white-ball series against India

After completing a spectacular series win against Australia in the T20Is, India are now all set to face South Africa.The two teams will tussle in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I is scheduled to be played on September 28. The series against South Africa will be vital for India as this will be their final assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Schedule and venue

South Africa’s tour of India will kick off with a three-match T20I series. The opening match of the series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting the penultimate match of the series scheduled to be played on October 2. The third and final match of the series will take place on October 4 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After the completion of the T20I series, the two teams will take part in the ODI series slated to be played from October 6.

Form guide

India come into the fixture after securing a 2-1 T20I series victory against Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, registered a whitewash against Ireland in their last T20I assignment.

Last meeting

India and South Africa, in their last T20I meeting, were involved in a five-match series earlier this year in June. The Proteas had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first two games. India scripted a much-needed comeback and won the next two games to level the series 2-2. The final encounter of the series was called off due to rain in Bengaluru.

Broadcast and live streaming details

The India-South Africa series will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichndran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa squad for T20I series against India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

