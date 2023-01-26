All you need to know about the England tour of South Africa

England will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series that will start on January 27, Friday. The South African side are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 test series defeat against Australia. The Proteas succumbed to a disappointing defeat against Pat Cummins and Co, owing to a below-par performance in the batting as well as the bowling department. They will be hoping to put out a much better performance this time around, especially with the home crowd backing them.

England, on the other hand, would be high in confidence after completing a 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in their last Test series. The English side will be hoping to kickstart 2023 with a bang, putting up a positive result on the board. The reigning World Champions did lose to Australia in their last ODI Series but largely fielded a second-string squad in a bid to give their core players some rest.

Here are some of the detail you need to know about England’s tour of South Africa

Schedule and Venues

The first ODI match between England and South Africa shall take place on January 27, Friday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein at 4:30 pm IST. The following game is scheduled to be played once again at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 29, Sunday at 1:30 pm IST. The final encounter of the ODI series will be played at the Kimberley Oval in Kimberley on February 1, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST.

Live Streaming and Live Telecast

The ODI series between England and South Africa will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India. The matches can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

England’s ODI squad for the series against South Africa: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

South Africa’s ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

