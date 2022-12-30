'Allah Sab Thik Karega'-Mohammed Shami Leads Wishes As Indian Cricketers Shocked After Rishabh Pant's Accident

India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed. However, a media report says there has been no fracture on internal injury to Pant.

“According to Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire," an ESPN Cricinfo report quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. As soon as the news broke, the Twitter went berserk with some of his seniors including former cricketers tweeting to express their concern. Here are some of the reactions.

Advertisement

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

“We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here