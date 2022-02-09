>ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Alubond Tigers and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Alubond Tigers will kickstart their campaign in the Sharjah CBFA T10 tournament 2022 with an encounter with Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living. The two teams will face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

Alubond Tigers last played in the 2018 edition of the Al Dhaid T20 Bash. The team was brilliant during the competition as they reached the final. However, the Tigers suffered a loss against Bukhatir XI in the showpiece event. Alubond will hope for a title finish in the T10 Championship. Meanwhile, the cricket club can take some time to get settled in the tournament.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living, on the other hand, are a new team. The team will hope to start their campaign on a winning note on Wednesday. Kabul Zalmi are a strong side on paper as they have included some experienced players like Sajawal Riaz and Shoaib Abid.

Ahead of the match between Alubond Tigers and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living; here is everything you need to know:

>ALT vs KZLS Telecast

ALT vs KZLS match will not be telecast in India.

>ALT vs KZLS Live Streaming

The Alubond Tigers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ALT vs KZLS Match Details

The Alubond Tigers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

>ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Khalid Shah

>Vice-Captain: Nilansh Keswani

>Suggested Playing XI for ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah

>Batters: Ansh Tandon, Sajawal Riaz, Ahmed Abdullah, Saad Maqsood

>Allrounders: Shoaib Abid, Nilansh Keswani, Malik Ahsan

>Bowlers: Zubair Zuhaib, Sharif Asadullah, Harsh Desai

>ALT vs KZLS Probable XIs

>Alubond Tigers: Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah (wk), Sagar Kalyan, Ansh Tandon, Malik Ahsan, Sharif Asadullah, Nasir Aziz, Zubair Zuhaib, Ahmed Abdullah, Gul Zaman, Nilansh Keswani

>Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Irfan Yousufzai, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Aryan Saxena (wk), Muhamand Gul, Faizan Afridi, Abdul Lateef, Unaib Rehman, Harsh Desai, Sajawal Riaz, Shoaib Abid, Saad Maqsood

