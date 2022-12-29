'Always Enjoyed Playing Under Hardik Pandya's Leadership'-New T20I Deputy Suryakumar Yadav

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on becoming India’s vice-captain for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The All India Selection Committee announced the squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is on Tuesday where Suryakumar was named Hardik Pandya’s deputy, who was named the skipper in absence of Rohit Sharma as he is yet not recovered from his thumb injury.

The 32-year-old has taken the cricketing world by storm this year and is currently the number 1 ranked T20I batter in ICC listings. He is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year with 1164 runs in 31 T20Is at a sublime average of 46.56.

Suryakumar admitted that he wasn’t expected to be named the vice-captain but is now looking forward to it after performing at a very high level in 2022.

“It (vice-captaincy) wasn’t expected, but the way the past year has been for me, I can say that it’s like a reward for me. I’m feeling very good about it, and I’m really looking forward to it. I closed my eyes and asked myself: ‘Is this a dream?’," Suryakumar told reporters.

The stylish batter revealed that it was his father who had told him about becoming the vice-captain as he also send him a message to calm him down and keep him grounded.

“My father forwarded the (team) to me, because he’s always on social media. Then, we spoke to each other. He also sent me a small message: ‘Not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting,’" he added.

The 32-year-old also talked about his bond with the captain for Sri Lanka series Hardik and said that they complement each other in batting.

“Absolutely. Our bond has always been very good. We’ve played a lot together for India and MI. Our batting numbers are also one after the other. We’ve batted a lot together. We complement each other," he added.

Talking about his captaincy attributes, SKY pointed out Hardik’s IPL triumph with Gujarat Titans.

“He’s been a fantastic leader, as you’ve seen in the IPL, and recently, while leading India. So, I really enjoy playing under his captaincy," he added.

