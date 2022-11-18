Always Felt Hitting Sixes is Not About Power, it's About Timing: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made a decent start to his ODI and Test careers and the New Zealand tour presents him a chance to prove his credentials in T20Is as well. The T20I series opener between India and New Zealand scheduled to be played in Wellington was washed out due to rain on Friday.

IND vs NZ 2022: 1st T20I Abandoned

During a chat with the broadcaster, Gill said he relies on timing rather than power when it comes to hitting sixes in the shortest format and that his aim is to keep the dot balls to a minimum.

Responding to a query on his performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the youngster said, “I have been able to execute a few things I have been practicing I have always felt hitting sixes is not about power, it’s about timing. If I am getting that right, I know I can hit sixes."

He continued, “I have always looked to score (runs) rather than look to (hit) fours or sixes. I want to play less dot balls, keep ticking (whether it’s) singles, doubles. It’s more about you being able to wait and swing in the line of the ball rather than swinging hard at the ball."

Gill has happy memories in New Zealand where he won the U19 World Cup in 2018 besides winning the player of he tournament award as well. A year later, he then made his ODI debut in the country as well.

“I came here for the U19 World Cup. Made my ODI debut here in 2019. Good to come back, feels good. Definitely, I have fond memories coming back to New Zealand. Whenever I know I’ll be going to New Zealand, it brings a smile," he said.

The 2nd T20I of the three-match series between the two teams will be played on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs.

