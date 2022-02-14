'Always in Our Hearts': Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And VVS Laxman Pay Tribute to Martyrs And Families of Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, an explosive-laden vehicle belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed into a bus carrying CRPF jawans on the Jammu and Kashmir Highway. The dastardly attack resulted in 40 jawans being killed.

Paying homage to the martyrs and their families, several Indian cricketers including batting superstar and former captain Virat Kohli have posted messages via their social media handles on Monday.

“My tribute to the martyrs and the families of the Pulwama attack. Always in our hearts," Kohli said in a tweet.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack."

Batting legend VVS Laxman also paid his tributes. “Salute to the brave CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the #PulwamaAttack. Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs . Jai Hind," he wrote.

Following the attack, the CRPF made several changes in its strategy and procedures related to convoy movement, terror encounters among others.

“This attack (Pulwama) changed the force in a big way. We have worked on the convoy movement, brought and modified vehicles and gave more relaxation to the jawans by reducing their shift timings so that they can be more attentive during operations and movements. We are also in the process of getting new technology, use of drones, etc.," a senior IG rank CRPF official told News18.

