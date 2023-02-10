Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Always Nice When Virat Kohli Thinks You've Played a Decent Shot': Marnus Labuschagne on Banter With Former India Skipper

'Always Nice When Virat Kohli Thinks You've Played a Decent Shot': Marnus Labuschagne on Banter With Former India Skipper

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed on 49 in the first innings of the Nagpur Test on Thursday.

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 07:13 IST

Nagpur, India

Marnus Labuschagne is ranked number 1 in ICC Test batting rankings (AP Image)
Premier Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne opened up on his on-field banter with former India captain Virat Kohli during Day 1 of opening Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was a thrilling day of cricket where India completely dominated the visitors in Nagpur by restricting them to just 177 as Ravindra Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul in his comeback game.

The Australian batters failed to live up to the spin challenge in the first innings as Indian spin duo Jadeja and R Ashwin shared eight wickets between them. Meanwhile, day 1 witnessed a funny on-field banter between Kohli and Labuschagne during the sixth over of the innings. The Aussie batter was beaten on Jadeja’s turning delivery and Kohli, who was fielding at the slip, had a word with him.

“Yeah, it’s always nice when Virat thinks you have played a decent shot there. There are a few shots I definitely learned from him," Labuschagne was quoted as saying in an interview on Sen Cricket.

Also Read | Cheating? Tampering? Relax, Ravindra Jadeja Was Applying Ointment for Sore Finger

Meanwhile, Labuschagne was eventually dismissed by Jadeja in the second session after he was beaten once again by his natural variation and got stumped courtesy of good glovework from debutant KS Bharat. The Aussie batter missed his maiden half-century on Indian soil by a run.

The hosts are in a comfortable position in the game and it will be tricky for Australia to bounce back but Labuschagne feels that they can bounce back by producing a special performance in the second innings.

“We are here to win the series, so we are going to make sure that we work as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back into the match by putting up a special performance with the bat," he stated.

While the number 1 ranked ICC Test batter further heaped praise on debutant Todd Murphy who impressed many with his bowling on Day 1.

“Just what I thought he was going to do. His temperament as a person gave me a lot of confidence coming into this game. His skills are high, he’s got the changes and angles. He has got the craft. He looks like a special talent and it’s nice to see him do well," Labuschagne added.

first published: February 10, 2023, 07:13 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 07:13 IST
