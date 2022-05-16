ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Botkyrka:

The 2022 edition of the ECS Sweden Stockholm is all set to get underway on May 16 with a battle between Alby Zalmi and Botkyrka. The game will be played from 12:30 PM IST at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Alby Zalmi will be doing their title defense this season. The team failed to impress in the league games last season. They ended up at the fourth place in their group after winning just three out of eight league games. However, Alby Zalmi redeemed themselves in the playoffs. They defeated Huddinge in the final of the league to lift the prestigious T10 trophy.

Botkyrka, on the other hand, lost to Huddinge in the quarter-final game by nine wickets. They had qualified for the second round by winning five league matches and losing three games.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi and Botkyrka, here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs BOT Telecast

Alby Zalmi vs Botkyrka game will not be telecast in India

ALZ vs BOT Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs BOT Match Details

ALZ vs BOT match will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 16, Monday.

ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rahel Khan

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Tarar

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Rahel Khan, Saad Anis, Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Muhammad Tarar, Tas Qureshi, Gurpal Randhawa

Bowlers: Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar, Asif Khan

ALZ vs BOT Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Alby Zalmi: Zia Alozai, Tas Qureshi, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Lemar Momand, Usman Jabbar, Saad Anis

Botkyrka: Aamer Riaz, Wasif Muhammad (wk), Asad Iqbal, Sufyan Gohar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Amir Khan, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Tarar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here