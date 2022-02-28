ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi CF and Calpe Giants:

Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) will take on Calpe Giants (CAG) in the sixth match of European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 on Monday February 28. The Cartama Oval, in Cartama Spain will host the contest from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Alby Zalmi is new to this format and have a youthful group who will be eager to make an impact. However, they will have their job cut out as they face one of the most dangerous teams in the form of Calpe Giants. CAG-team were crowned champions of the ECS T10 Gibraltar edition and have lot of game experience in this format. They will be hoping for a great tournament and a strong start to their season.

Ahead of the match between ALZ vs CAG here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs CAG Telecast

ALZ vs CAG match will not be telecasted in India.

ALZ vs CAG Live Streaming

The Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

ALZ vs CAG Match Details

The Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, February 28. The game will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azam Khalil

Vice-Captain: Kenroy Nestor

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Avinash Pai

Batters: Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Ziakhan Alozai, Dave Barley

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil

Bowlers: Taj Hussain, Samarth Bodha, Zia Khan

ALZ vs CAG Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi CF: Azam Khalil, Faseeh Choudhary, Ziakhan Alozai, Lemar Momand, Qudratullah Afzal, Rahel Khan, Sami Khalilm, Shahed Ali, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshim, Zia Khan

Calpe Giants: Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Richard Cunningham, Joseph Marples, Maanav Nayak, Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Michael Kelly, Lee Sims

