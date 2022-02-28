ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Ostend Exiles:

Alby Zalmi will square off against Ostend Exiles in the Group D Match 2 of European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 on Monday, February 28. Alby Zalmi emerged as champions in the ECS Sweden, Stockholm 2021 by beating Huddinge in the finals by three wickets. They have a good mix of match-winners in their line-up and will be aiming to start on a high note. Ostend Exiles on the other hand, also have players who featured in ECS tournaments before and that will come in handy. They lost two of their three matches in the ECS Belgium T10 2021 edition and need to come well prepared as they are playing against one of the best sides in Group D.

Ahead of the match between ALZ vs OEX here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs OEX Telecast

ALZ vs OEX match will not be telecasted in India.

ALZ vs OEX Live Streaming

The Alby Zalmi vs Ostend Exiles game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

ALZ vs OEX Match Details

The contest between Alby Zalmi vs Ostend Exiles will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, February 28. The game will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faisal Mehmood

Vice-Captain: Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sultan Diwan-Ali

Batters: Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Raja-Waqas Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood

All-rounders: Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Ehsanullah Babar

Bowlers: Soheel Hussain, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

ALZ vs OEX Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi CF: Zabihullah Niazy, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Usman Jabbar

Ostend Exiles: Sultan Diwan-Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Zoheeb Hussain, Raja-Waqas Ali, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohail Kalim-Chaudhry, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Amin Gul Malikzai-Shah, Hassan Ali

