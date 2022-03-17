ALZ vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Pak I Care: Alby Zalmi will lock horns with Pak I Care in match no. 11 of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, on Thursday. Cartama Oval, in Cartama will host the match, which will commence at 01:30 PM IST onwards. Both sides qualified for the Championship week following a stellar performance in their respective group stage games.

Pak I Care finished at the top of Group E points table by winning all five league games. The team outplayed both Punjab Lions in the Group E final to remain undefeated. They will aim to continue their winning streak and are favorites to win Wednesday’s encounter.

Alby Zalmi, on the other hand, defeated MSC Frankfurt in the final of the Group D fixtures to confirm a place in the Championship week. The team has a decent squad and are likely to put up a good fight to Pak I Care.

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi and Pak I Care, here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs PIC Telecast

Alby Zalmi vs Pak I Care game will not telecast in India

ALZ vs PIC Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs PIC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama at 01:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 17.

ALZ vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ziakhan Alozai\

Vice-Captain: Shehroz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Sikandar Ali, Majid Hanif

All-rounders: Muhammad Babar, Azam Khalil, Muhammad Kamran

Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Atif Muhammad

ALZ vs PIC Probable XIs

Alby Zalmi FC: Rahel Khan (C), Taj Hussain, Qudratullah Mir, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Sami Khalil, Tas Qureshi, Aman Zahid, Lemar Momand, Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Ziakhan Alozai

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Aabid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif

