ALZ vs STI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Stockholm Titans: In two back-to-back ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 matches on Friday, Alby Zalmi will face Stockholm Titans. The two teams have experienced completely contrasting journeys in the competition.

Alby Zalmi are at the top of the table with six wins from as many games. The team is a blistering form in the league and they are expected to add two more victories to their name on Friday. In their previous two games, Zalmi got better off Indiska CC by 34 runs and seven wickets. Indiska batters didn’t survive in front of the Zalmi bowlers as they scored only 65 and 77 runs.

Stockholm Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one game while losing five matches. Titans are currently on a three-match losing streak while their only win came against Linkoping by five wickets. The team needs to win their last two league games against Alby Zalmi to stand a chance to qualify for the next round.

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi and Stockholm Titans, here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs STI Telecast

Alby Zalmi vs Stockholm Titans game will not be telecast in India.

ALZ vs STI Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs STI Match Details

ALZ vs STI match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

ALZ vs STI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tas Qureshi

Vice-Captain - Shahed Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs STI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Jitendra Yadav, Azam Khalil, Shahed Ali

All-rounders: Zia Alozai, Ramraj Nadar, S Khalil, S Arumugam

Bowlers: Shiva Lingam, Tas Qureshi, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi

ALZ vs STI Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi: Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Lemar Momand, Z Niazi, S Khalil, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali

Stockholm Titans: GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi, Digraj Dodia, Jitendra Yadav, Adeel Asghar, Arunkumaran Murugesan, S Arumugam, Madhava Tigulla, Ramraj Nadar, Shiva Lingam, Ganesh Jasud, Yenugula Srinivasa

