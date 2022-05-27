FOR DREAM 11: ALZ vs UME dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 between Alby Zalmi and Umea May 27, 04:30 PM IST

ALZ vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Alby Zalmi and Umea:

Alby Zalmi will go up against Umea in the third quarter-final match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022. Umea will start the Friday contest as underdogs as they will play against Group A table-toppers.

Despite a poor performance in the league round, Imea qualified for the playoffs due to a better net run rate. The team finished fourth in the Group B standings with just two victories from eight league matches. They won their last league match against Stockholm Tigers by six wickets to climb up the points table and leapfrog Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

Alby Zalmi, on the other hand, are the best team in the ECS Sweden Stockholm. They won all their eight league matches. Zalmi are expected to continue their domination on Friday as well to book a semi-final berth.

Coming to Umea,

Ahead of the match between Alby Zalmi and Umea, here is everything you need to know:

ALZ vs UME Telecast

Alby Zalmi vs Umea game will not be telecast in India

ALZ vs UME Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ALZ vs UME Match Details

ALZ vs UME match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

ALZ vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aman Zahid

Vice-Captain - Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for ALZ vs UME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zabihullah Niazy

Batters: Aman Zahid, Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil, Gopinathan Manavalan

All-rounders: Sohail Adnan, Tatbeeq Raza

Bowlers: Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand, Kaiyum Miah, Tahir Mujtaba

ALZ vs UME Probable XIs:

Alby Zalmi: Lemar Momand, Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (c), Mashal Khan, Aman Zahid, Sabawoon Nazari, Shahid Haydary, Javid Dawoodzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary

Umea: Tatbeeq Raza, Sohail Adnan, Majid Mustafa (c&wk), Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Kaiyum Miah, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, Farhad Jaffari, Tahir Mujtaba, Abdullah Almamun

