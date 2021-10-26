>AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region:Band-e-Amir Region are all set to lock horns with Amo Region in the first semi-final match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the high-octane match on October 26, Tuesday.

Amo Region qualified for the semi-final after producing a sensational performance in the T20 Championship. The team finished at the top of the points table with three victories and just one loss. Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, won two league games while losing as many fixtures to finish the fourth position in the standings.

Advertisement

Coming into the Tuesday game, Amo Region will have an edge as they defeated Band-e-Amir Region the last time the two teams faced each other in the competition. Amo outclasses Band-e-Amir by five wickets owing to a brilliant performance by the bowlers.

>Ahead of the match between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region; here is everything you need to know:

>AM vs BD Telecast

Amo Region vs Band-e-Amir Region fixture will not be telecasted in India

>AM vs BD Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the match between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region.

>AM vs BD Match Details

Amo Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on October 26, Tuesday.

>AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nasir Jamal

Vice-Captain- Zubaid Akbari

>Suggested Playing XI for AM vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Younas Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil

All-rounders: Zia-ul-Haq, Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Nasir Jamal

Bowlers: Farmanullah, Zohaib Zamankhil, Saleem Safi

>AM vs BD Probable XIs:

Amo Region: Farhan Zakhil, Zia-ul-Haq, Zubair Ahmadi, Imran Mir, Nasir Jamal (c), Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi, Saleem Safi, Kamil Kakar, Zohaib Zamankhil

Band-e-Amir Region: Wasim Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Afsar Zazai, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani (c), Younas Ahmadzai, Mohammad Sardar (wk), Nisar Wahdat, Farmanullah, Abdul Rahman, Waqar Salamkhel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here