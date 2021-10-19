AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region:

Amo Region are all set to lock horns with Band-e-Amir Region in the upcoming fifth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the match on Tuesday, October 19.

Amo got off to a brilliant start in the competition, the team successfully defended 281 run target against Speen Ghar Region and won their opening match by a 44-run margin. The franchise will be keen to replicate another scintillating performance on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to two.

Band-e-Amir, on the other hand, will aim for a comeback in the competition. The team failed to execute their plans properly in their first game against Mis Ainak Region, who won the match by six wickets. After the initial setback, Band-e-Amir will be eying a victory to open their account in the points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Amo Region and Band-e-Amir Region; here is everything you need to know:

>AM vs BD Telecast

There will not be telecast of the match in India.

>AM vs BD Live Streaming

The match between Amo Region vs Band-e-Amir Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AM vs BD Match Details

Amo Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on Tuesday, October 19.

>AM vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari

>Vice-Captain: Imran Mir

>Suggested Playing XI for AM vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Sardar

>Batters: Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Imran Janat

>All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nijat Masood

>Bowlers: Abdul Rahman, Saleem Safi, Waqar Salamkhel, Yahya Khan

>AM vs BD Probable XIs

>Amo Region: Farhan Zakhil, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Wasim Mandozai, Yahya Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Kamil Kakar, Imran Mir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Malik, Haji Murad Muradi

>Band-e-Amir Region: Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Rokhan Barakzai, Mohammad Sardar, Younis Ahmadzai, Imran Janat, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhel, Abdul Rahman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here