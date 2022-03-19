AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between ACT Meteors Women and Western Australia Women: In the 26th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22, ACT Meteors Women will cross swords with Western Australia Women. The game will be conducted at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra on March 20, Sunday from 4:30 am IST. Both ACT Meteors Women and Western Australia Women are struggling in the league and they need to cause a turnaround at the earliest to continue their stay in the competition.

ACT Meteors Women are placed fourth with three victories from seven league matches. Batting has been the main concern for the team as they lack consistency. Meteors returned to winning ways in their last game by defeating South Australia Women by 110 runs. The team scored 282 runs in the first innings and restricted the opposition to 172.

As far as Western Australia Women are concerned, they are still searching for their first win. Western Australia have lost as many as six games and are unsurprisingly placed at the bottom of the standings. The team is currently on a three-match losing streak with its last loss against Queensland Fire by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between ACT Meteors Women and Western Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

AM-W vs WA-W Telecast

AM-W vs WA-W match will not be telecast in India.

AM-W vs WA-W Live Streaming

The ACT Meteors Women vs Western Australia Women game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AM-W vs WA-W Match Details

The match between ACT Meteors Women and Western Australia Women will be played at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra on March 20, Sunday from 4:30 am IST.

AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Olivia Porter

Vice-Captain- Mathilda Carmichael

Suggested Playing XI for AM-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Erica Kershaw, Maddy Darke

Batters: Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter, Ashley Day

Bowlers: Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Taneale Peschel,

AM-W vs WA-W Probable XIs:

ACT Meteors Women: Amy Yates, Erica Kershaw (c & wk), Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Chloe Rafferty, Alisha Bates, Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman

Western Australia Women: Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Maddy Darke(wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Molly Healy, Jacquie Naidoo, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell

