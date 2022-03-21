'Amazing Attitude, Good Head on His Shoulders': Ashwin Lavishes Praise on RR Skipper Sanju Samson

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the fifth franchise he will play for in the league, after having represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Capitals.

Ashwin is current in a rich vein of form. After making a comeback to India’s T20I set-up last year, he surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become to India’s second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He picked up 12 wickets in the Test series against Sri Lanka, going past Dev’s tally of 434 wickets.

In a conversation with the franchise, Ashwin said he never ran after numbers in his career and considers personal milestones as ‘just part of the journey and not final destination’.

“The numbers are great, and it’s humbling really to see what I’ve been able to do in terms of the numbers. The more I’ve played, the more it felt like the numbers are a part of the journey rather than the destination," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a RR release.

“In the past 2-3 years especially, the feeling has been great, with series’ wins in Australia, comeback into the T20 team, it almost feels like how I felt when I first broke into the team, wherein a lot has been going on for me," he added.

The 35-year-old spinner has been a part of the IPL since its commencement in 2008. He said the T20 tournament has helped him develop into a better cricketer from its onset.

“The IPL is a tough tournament, there are a lot of variables leading into every season which can have an impact. Dew, pitches, the opposition, you name it and there’s a variable that can impact a game in different ways - which makes it a challenge to prepare for things in advance and you’ve got to be ready at all times," Ashwin said in a release issued by RR.

“However, for me, personally, going into an IPL season is always exciting. The IPL gives a window of experimentation, something which has enabled me to come out a richer cricketer, irrespective of the results, every time I’ve been a part of it."

Ashwin also had words of praise for RR skipper Sanju Samson. He said, “I think Sanju has got an amazing attitude and a good head on his shoulders. He’s always open for discussion, open to opinions around the game, so that’s a great quality to have."

“I do believe Sanju has got the vantage point as a wicketkeeper to judge the game with all the angles, the pitch and how things are going to work. He also has age on his side, and will definitely get better," Ashwin signed off.

