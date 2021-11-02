Amazon Prime, Sony Could Jointly Bid For IPL Broadcasting Rights: Report

With the IPL broadcasting rights for the next five years set to be auctioned later this year, reports are emerging that Sony Pictures Network India are in talks with Amazon’s video streaming platform Prime Videos to place a joint bid. The BCCI is expected to hold the auction for the broadcasting rights for the world’s richest cricket league in December.

Star India secured the broadcasting rights for 2018-22 period bringing an end to Sony’s 10-year reign who earlier held the rights from 2008 to 2017. While Sony had reportedly placed a bid of Rs 11,050, Star’s winning bid was a whopping Rs 16,348.

As per a report in Hindu Business Line, Sony is hoping to bring Amazon Prime on board and strike a partnership to counter Star India who have a strong presence in both linear TV and digital streaming space (Disney+ Hotstar).

“Prime Video has been looking to get into this space for a long time now and Sony wants to win the rights back. It looks like both may join hands for the same," the report quoted a source as saying.

BCCI is hopeful of selling the broadcasting rights for at least USD $5 billion.

In October, BCCI added two more teams to the IPL, officially expanding it back to 10 teams. Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG placed a successful bid for the Lucknow franchise (Rs 7090 crores) while CVC Capital will own the Ahmedabad-based team (Rs 5625 crores).

“The new franchises will participate in IPL from 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches," the BCCI said in a release.

A mega auction is expected to be held ahead of the next season with major stars set to be up for grabs.

