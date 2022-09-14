AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Team Amber vs Team Pearl Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's KCA Women’s T20 Challengers AMB vs PEA match, September 15, Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Allapuzha, 9:00 am IST

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s KCA Women’s T20 Challengers match between Team Amber and Team Pearl:

The Kerala Cricket Association Women’s T20 Challengers action continues as Team Amber locks horns against Team Pearl on Thursday, September 15, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Allapuzha.

After losing their first two matches in the T20 tournament, Team Amber finally found their feet in the competition with two emphatic wins on the trot. They have grown in confidence, and it was evident in the 8-wicket triumph that they secured against Team Emerald. Jayalekshmi Dev and Jincy George have been the standout players for team Amber.

Amber will be up against table toppers Pearl, who have put scintillating performances in the tournament so far. Team Pearl possesses some experienced players like batter Ragi Mohan and all-rounder Malavika Sabu. Their side looks pretty balanced and have match-winning players on their roster. As things stand, Team Pearl will be looking to continue their dominance in the competition and extend their lead at the top by thumping Amber in the upcoming fixture.

Ahead of the match between Team Amber vs Team Pearl; here is everything you need to know:

AMB vs PEA Telecast

The match between Team Amber and Team Pearl will not be telecasted.

AMB vs PEA Live Streaming

The match between Team Amber and Team Pearl will be streamed live on FanCode.

AMB vs PEA Match Details

The match between AMB vs PEA will be played at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Allapuzha on Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 am IST.

AMB vs PEADream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jincy George

Vice-Captain: Bettina Babu

Suggested Playing XI for AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aneena Mathew, Jisna Joseph

Batsmen: Jayalekshmi Dev, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Jincy George

All-rounders: Suren Sandra, Bettina Babu, Ganesh Divya

Bowlers: Loordh Nithya, Sabu Malavika, V S Mrudhula

Team Amber vs Team Pearl Possible Starting XI:

Team Amberpredicted starting lineup:Jayalekshmi Dev, Jincy George, H U Bhoomika, S Gayathri, Aneena Mathew (wk), Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, P Sourabhya, M Aswathy, Sabu Malavika, V S Mrudhula

Team Pearl Predicted Starting Line-up: Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph (wk), Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Bettina Babu, Rajan Anju, Sanal Athira, James Keerthi, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya

