>AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Fighters: In the 83rd and 84th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Amdocs CC will be squaring off against Nicosia Fighters. Both the fixtures between the sides will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on October 29, Friday at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively.

The match is unlikely to be an interesting contest as Amdocs CC and Nicosia Fighters are out from the reckoning for a playoff spot. Amdocs CC succumbed to a disastrous outing in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The team ended up with just two victories from their 12 league matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Nicosia Fighters have also failed to impress with their performance in the ECS tournament. The team is reeling at the second last place in the standings. Nicosia Fighters will have some confidence as they defeated Cyprus Eagles in their last match by four wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Fighters; here is everything you need to know:

>AMD vs NFCC Telecast

The Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Fighters game will not be telecasted in India

>AMD vs NFCC Live Streaming

The match between Amdocs CC and Nicosia Fighters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AMD vs NFCC Match Details

The 83rd match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Amdocs CC playing against Nicosia Fighters at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 29, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at 12 AM IST.

>AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Parvez Miah

Vice-Captain- Kamran Ahmed

>Suggested Playing XI for AMD vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Preetaj Deol, Chaitas Shah

Batters: Kamran Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Girdhar Singh

All-rounders: Parvez Miah, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani

Bowlers: Prince Rai, Saikat Al Amin, Pankaj Parvesh

>AMD vs NFCC Probable XIs:

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (C & WK), Chaitas Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Girdhar Singh, Akash Verma, Saurabh Panghal, Prince Rai, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani

Nicosia Fighters: Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Noori Chowdhury(C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Naeem Khan, Saurav Ahmed, Kamran Ahmed, Jubraz Morol, Ramjan Hossain

