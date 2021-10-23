Amid Rumors of Dating CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sayali Sanjeev Shares Mehndi Video

Actress Sayali Sanjeev and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad have been in news for the past few days for reportedly being involved in a relationship. Now the rumour of their engagement has gained steam after the Marathi television actress recently shared a mehndi video. Many are speculating that Ruturaj and Sayali are getting prepared for their engagement.

Sayali, who is pretty active on social media, recently, posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she is seen sitting wearing an orange kurta and someone is drawing mehndi on her hand. The song Mehndi Hai Rachnewali, Haathon Mein Gahari Lali is playing in the background.

The post received many responses from her fans. One user commented, “Why did Ruturaj come to Pune?" whereas one said, “Rutu ke naam ki mehndi rach rahi hai."

Sayali’s name is being linked to cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad since the last few days. After Ruturaj commented on one of Sayali’s Instagram photos recently, the rumours of the two dating became rife. The fans are regularly commenting on Sayali’s posts on social media referring to Ruturaj.

Just a day ago Sayali has shared a video of herself walking in a dark green plain saree. This time Udit Narayan’s song Achchi Lagti Ho played in the background of the video. The comment section of the post saw many comments associated with Ruturaj. One user wrote, “Rutu ka raj" whereas another said, “Riturani."

In the IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) by 27 runs. With this, MS Dhoni’s CSK carved its name on the IPL trophy for the fourth time. Ruturaj Gaikwad was instrumental in making Chennai Super Kings champions in the IPL. After arriving in Pune with the trophy, Ruturaj was greeted with fireworks and flower garlands.

