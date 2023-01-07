'Amir is a Good Player, But...': Former Pakistan Captain Has His Say on Left-arm Quick's National Comeback

As Mohammad Amir looks for a passage to return to the Pakistan dressing room, he also seems to be getting support from the nation’s cricket fraternity. Recently, Nazam Sethi, who replaced Ramiz Raja as the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, said in an interview that the board would have no objection if the left-arm quick wishes to come out of his retirement. Days after Sethi’s remarks, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also backed Amir’s comeback.

Amir, who gave up playing for the country following a rift with former coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, had reservations with Raja’s way of running things at the PCB. With the new management coming into power, the left-arm pacer eyes a long-awaited return to the Babar Azam-led side.

Meanwhile, Inzamam has opined that Amir should be considered for national selection, citing his good fitness.

“Mohammad Amir is a good player, no doubt. If his fitness is good and if he wants to play and does well at domestic, then he should be considered for national selection for sure," Inzamam was quoted as saying by Indian Express to reporters.

Earlier, Sethi also lauded Amir’s contribution to Pakistan cricket, admitting that he or the board would have no problem if the pacer makes him available for selection.

“Amir has been a very good performer for Pakistan and we have no problems if he wants to make himself available for selection again," Sethi had told in an interview.

Amir hasn’t confirmed his will to make a return to media personally but a few media reports have claimed that he wants to play only the white-ball format for Pakistan. He shall not revoke his retirement from the longest format of the game.

The 30-year-old fast bowler represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches and have played 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is as well. He has 119 Test wickets to his credit and owns 81 and 59 scalps in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I match against England in Manchester in 2020. He returned wicketless while the team lost the game by 5 wickets.

