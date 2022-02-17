Amit Mishra Says He is 'Always' There if Delhi Capitals Need Him As Parth Jindal Thank Him for His Services

Amit Mishra is a household name among cricket fans in India. The veteran spinner has played over 60 international matches for India and picked up more than 150 wickets. In IPL, too, he has enjoyed success. In 154 games, the leg spinner has 166 wickets. However, the 39-year-old failed to find a suitor at the recently held IPL 2022 Mega Auction, as he was one of the well-known names who were left unsold.

Mishra was of the Delhi Capitals squad last season; however, they did not go for him at this auction. At the end of the auction, Parth Jindal took to social media to thank the veteran spinner for his services to the franchise over the years. Jindal even added that Delhi would love to have Amit Mishra back when the time comes.

Upon getting the message, the 39-year-old thanked his former employer and added that he’d be there for Delhi whenever in need. He even said that he was not finished yet.

He took to twitter and wrote, Thanks @ParthJindal11 for the kind words & your acknowledgment of my services for the team. I am truly humbled! But, I am not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of @DelhiCapitals…only if DC needs me! I am always in their corner. #ibleedDC

Amit Mishra was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad from 2008-to 2010. He then joined Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He returned to Delhi in 2015 and was one of the critical members of the squad until last season. He is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history. He occupies the third position behind Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga, who have picked up 167 and 170 wickets, respectively.

