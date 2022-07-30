Amol Muzumdar To Continue As Mumbai Senior Team Coach

Amol Muzumdar to continue as Mumbai’s senior team coach for the next season. Under his coaching, Mumbai had reached the Ranji Trophy final in the 2021-22 season, but lost to Madhya Pradesh.

He was appointed as Mumbai’s coach in the last season but his teams outing in the T20 Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy was disappointing as they crashed out of the league stages of both the tournaments but their come-back in Ranji Trophy was quite significant under his guidance.

A few days ago, Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) – comprising former India players Jatin Paranjpe (chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli met to appoint coaches for Mumbai’s various teams for next season.

Mumbai player Muzumdar was CIC’s quick choice as the panel felt that Mumbai did well under him and it will be wise if he continues to groom the youngsters. An MCA official said, “The CIC decision was informed to Apex Council members today and we will pass it in our next meeting. The Mumbai team did really well under Muzumdar and with so many youngsters in the team, MCA too wanted him to groom the next generation of players."

Amidst other appointments, the CIC also designated former left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar as Mumbai under-25 team coach for the forthcoming season. CIC felt that it was best to continue with Pawar as Mumbai had clinched the national under-25 title last year under his guidance. However, The under-19 team coaching will continue with coach Amitabh Velaskar.

While Sandeep Dahad has been appointed coach of the Mumbai under-16 team, under-14 team’s coaching has been given to India captain Rohit Sharma’s school coach Dinesh Lad.

The CIC also named coaches for women’s team. Coach Sandesh Kawle has been appointed as senior women’s team coach and Ajay Kadam has been named under-19 team coach.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Board could manage to organise only one senior, under- 25 and under-19 games last year. But this time, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has taken a firm decision to host its entire domestic calendar, like in pre-covid days, including under-16 games.

