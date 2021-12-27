>AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters: The 13th match of the Oman D20 will see the Amerat Royals (AMR) host Bousher Busters (BOB) on Monday, December 27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 in Oman. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Both the teams are struggling currently and are in the bottom half of the points table. The Royals are in the seventh spot and have played total of three matches, in which they have won one match and lost two so far. They come into this match after beating Darsait Titans by 76 runs on Saturday.

The Busters are placed a spot above at sixth, with a win, loss and a draw each from the three games played thus far. They head into this contest after losing their second match against the Ghubrah Giants by five-wickets on December 24th. They will be looking to put on a winning performance in this match.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

>AMR vs BOB Telecast

AMR vs BOB match will be not be telecast in India.

>AMR vs BOB Live Streaming

The Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>AMR vs BOB Match Details

The Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Monday, December 27 at 5:30 pm.

>AMR vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ajay Lalcheta

>Vice-Captain: Sufyan Mehmood

>Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale

>Batters: Aqib Ilyas, Rafiullah, Karan Sonavale, Hammad Ifraq

>Allrounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan

>Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I

>AMR vs BOB Probable XIs

>Amerat Royals: Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Utkarsh Sahu, Viren Patel

>Bousher Busters: Yash Mehta, Abadul Rauf-I (WK), Ajay Lalcheta, Hammad Ifraq, D.Perera, Sufyan Mehmood, Aqib Ilyas, Fawad Ali-I, Pruthvi Machhhi, Flourry George, Bilal Shah

