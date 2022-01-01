>AMR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Amerat Royals and Ghubrah Giants: Amerat Royals will be facing Ghubrah Giants in the 26th match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22. The match will be hosted at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 01, Saturday. The two teams will be playing first time against each other in the tournament.

Ghubrah Giants made a poor start to the tournament as they lost their first match to Qurum Thunders by eight wickets. That is the only loss for the team so far in the tournament as they won their next three games. The team is sitting at third place in six points. Giants need to secure a win in all their upcoming league matches to consolidate their position in the top three.

On the other hand, Amerat Royals will be playing their last league match on Saturday. Though the team is placed second in the points table, they will be playing a must-win game. A loss in the Saturday game can rule the Royals out from the playoff race.

Ahead of the match between Amerat Royals and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

>AMR vs GGI Telecast

AMR vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

>AMR vs GGI Live Streaming

AMR vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AMR vs GGI Match Details

The AMR vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 09:30 PM IST on January 01, Saturday.

>AMR vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abid Ali

>Vice-captain: Ghazanfar Iqbal

>Suggested Playing XI for AMR vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Azmat Ullah Qazi

>Batters: Rafiullah, Abid Ali, Abdullah Faizan

>Allrounders: Hemal Tandel, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Mehran Khan

>Bowlers: Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Bilal Khan

>AMR vs GGI Probable XIs

>Amerat Royals: Twinkal Bhandari, Rafiullah, Hemal Tandel, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale (c & wk), Sankata Prasad, Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan, Vinayak Shukla

>Ghubrah Giants: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Abid Ali, Pranav Mehta (c & wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abdullah Faizan, Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Sanjaya Ravindra

