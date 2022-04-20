AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv: The table-toppers Academic – MU Sofia will clash with second-placed BSCU – MU Plovdiv on April 20, Wednesday in two back-to-back fixtures at 10:30 AM IST and 12:30 PM IST. Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv made similar starts to the league and only the net run rate is separating them on the points table.

Academic – MU Sofia started the tournament with a bang by defeating The Black Smith in two matches by 29 and 34 runs, respectively. Ali Rasool and Jacob Albin were the standout bowlers for the team as they restricted the opposition to 30 and 73 runs.

Coming to BSCU – MU Plovdiv, they hammered VTU-MU Pleven in their opening games by two and 20 runs. The first match saw the team defending 102 runs in their allotted ten overs. In the second game, Parth Acharya and Karthik Sreekumar picked two wickets each as the team defended 79 runs.

Ahead of the match between Academic – MU Sofia and BSCU – MU Plovdiv, here is everything you need to know:

AMS vs PLO Telecast

Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv game will not be telecast in India

AMS vs PLO Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AMS vs PLO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vasil Levski National Stadiumin Sofia at 10:30 AM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

AMS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ishan Aravinda de Silva

Vice-Captain - Kevin Dsouza

Suggested Playing XI for AMS vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool

Batters: Kevin Dsouza, Danyal Ali, Ishan Aravinda de Silva, Mohammad Sufyan

All-rounders: Albin Jacob, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu

Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Parth Acharya, Ali Rasool

AMS vs PLO Probable XIs:

Academic – MU Sofia: Omar Rasool (wk), Ishan Aravinda de Silva (c), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Mohammad Sufyan, Saim Hussain (wk), Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda, Zain Abidi, Ahmed Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman

