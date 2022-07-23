'An Opportunity Not Lost But Definitely Missed': Aakash Chopra Opines on Shubman Gill Knock in 1st ODI

Aakash Chopra feels that Indian opener Shubman Gill missed the big opportunity to hit his maiden international century during first ODI match against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The 22-year-old scored a solid 64 runs but failed to convert it into a three-digit score and got run out by Nicholas Pooran. He looked fluent during his 53-ball stay in the middle as his innings was laced with six fours and two sixes.

The former India cricketer was highly impressed with Gill as he played some astonishing shots to put India in a comfortable position with a 119-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘One Small Change in The End’: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals The Move That Helped India Seal a Thrilling Win

“Shubman Gill batted extremely well. The way he started with the drive, after that the punch, and the straight six he hit, he is brilliant. When he bats, it seems he is million-dollar," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra said that Gill had a great opportunity and he missed it as the Windies bowlers looked clueless when the talented Indian opener was taking charge over them.

“A half-century is a fantastic return but in my opinion, it was a century missed, an opportunity not lost but definitely missed, because you were playing very well, the opposition team was down, the wrestler had fallen and you just had to crush him," he said.

It was the 18th over of the match when Gill tapped the ball on mid-wicket and instantly ran for a quick single. He accelerated at the start but went casual in the middle of it as Pooran grabbed the ball and his direct throw ended Gill’s stay in the middle.

Advertisement

IND vs WI: India Snatch 3-Run Win After Fifties from Gill, Dhawan

Chopra said that he was disappointed with Gill’s lazy effort while taking the single which cost him the wicket.

“The way he got run out, that was a lazy run, honestly. It was his own call, it was an easy run as well but he didn’t reach the other end, he was out by such a huge margin, put in the dive. I was slightly disappointed," he added.

Advertisement

Gill was preferred over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to open the inning alongside Dhawan as Chopra said that team management caught everyone off-guard with the move.

Advertisement

“Shikhar Dhawan surprised us slightly at the toss. We were all thinking about Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad but he said they are playing Shubman Gill. They caught us off-guard because no one said Shubman can play," Chopra said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here