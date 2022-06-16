Anamul Haque to Join Bangladesh Test Squad as Yasir Ali's Replacement

Bangladesh’s top order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been added to the Bangladesh Test side as the replacement for Yasir Ali Chowdhury, who has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies due to a back injury, said an official statement from the visitors.

The 29-year-old Anamul, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in 2014 co-incidentally against the West Indies, will leave for Antigua on June 17, which means he will be available for selection only for the second Test in Gros Islet, St Lucia from June 24 to 29.

It means that Anamul, who was already named in ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies, will be reaching the country a little earlier than scheduled.

Anamul, who didn’t feature for Bangladesh in any format since 2019, returned to the national set-up on the back of scoring a record-breaking 1138 runs for Prime Bank Cricket Club in this year’s Dhaka Premier League, a List A tournament, breaking the previous record of 971 runs held by Tom Moody in 1991.

The first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, captained by Shakib Al Hasan and Kraigg Brathwaite respectively, will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from Thursday till June 21.

