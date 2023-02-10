'And Now that's Crying'-Sanjay Bangar Lashes Out At Aussie Media After 'Ball Tracker Broken' Tweet

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has taken a dig at the Australian media after their sketchy portrayal of Usman Khawaja’s wicket. Bangar, who has also served as the batting coach of the Indian team under Ravi Shastri, revealed that he is not on Twitter, but is aware of what was happening social media.

Earlier Fox Cricket had tweeted how the DRS seemed to be ‘broken.’ They were referring to the LBW dismissal of Khawaja who was dismissed for one run after being trapped Lbw by Mohammed Siraj. “"Ball tracker broken? " Aussies left stunned just minutes into first Test by “interesting" DRS moment

Firing back at the Aussie media, Bangar used a particular word: ‘Crying.’

“Well I am not on Twitter. But in India-Australia series you have to be in touch with what is happening around the globe. Some media from Australia saying that the ball tracker (is) broken and they are not happy with the DRS. And now that’s crying, all these. They can’t digest the fact that the Indian team has dominated on Day 1," said Bangar during an interaction on Star Sports.

Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul that knocked the stuffing out of Australian middle order and put India firmly in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the first Test, here Thursday.

Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who probably dominated the Aussie mind space more than his spin colleague, got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma’s counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs.

KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was caught and bowled by Australian debutant Todd Murphy after making a 20-run contribution from 71 balls.

With pitch set to deteriorate further, Indian skipper’s decision to attack Nathan Lyon did pay dividends in the final hour.

Two of his shots off Lyon stamped his class and authority: a forward defensive jab that rocketed to the fence between bowler and mid-off and a down the ground six.

(With Agencies)

