Andhra Bowls Out Uttarakhand for 194, Rajasthan Batters Falter Against Services

Thiruvananthapuram: Pacers Bandaru Ayyappa and Prithvi Raj shared seven wickets between them as table-toppers Uttarakhand were dismissed for 194 in their first innings by Andhra Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match here on Thursday. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Uttarakhand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the lack of big partnerships hurt as they collapsed to 194 in 69.1 overs.

Medium-pacers Ayyappa (4 for 37) and Prithvi (3 for 27) did the bulk of the damage, claiming seven wickets between them to trigger the slide. Skipper Jay Bista, a mainstay of the Uttarakhand batting line-up, was the first to go, caught by Ricky Bhui off Ayyappa for 11.

Though the other opener Kamal Singh (42, 116 balls, 3 fours) battled hard and forged a 46-run partnership for the third wicket with Kunal Chandela (52), the top-scorer, the others failed to make an impact. Ayyappa and Prithvi Raj kept picking up wickets to stymie the Uttarakhand innings.

Advertisement

Andhra lost opening batter Uppara Girinath (6) in the fifth over but managed to see through the rest of the day without any further losses to finish at 42 for 1. In the other match of the group, Services gained the upperhand by bundling out Rajasthan for 92 in 45.2 overs and ending the day at 101 for 1 in 42 overs.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 194 all out in 69.1 overs (Kunal Chandela 52, Kamal Singh 42, Bandaru Ayyappa 4 for 37, Prithvi Raj 3 for 27) vs Andhra 42 for 1 in 12 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 25 batting). Rajasthan 92 all out in 45.2 overs (Ashok Menaria 31, Diwesh Pathania 3 for 24, Poonam Poonia 3 for 31) vs Services 101 for 1 in 42 overs (Ravi Chauhan 43 batting, Shamser Yadav 37 batting).

.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here