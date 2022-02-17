Andhra Pradesh Govt Gives INR 10 Lakh Reward to India U-19 Team's Shaik Rasheed

The government also promised the 17-year-old budding cricketer, who was part of the recent World Cup-winning India U-19 team, a house site in his native Guntur district and subsequently a job as police sub-inspector upon acquiring a graduate degree.
Rasheed met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office, where he was handed over the cheque for Rs 10 lakh.
Hailing from Guntur district, Rasheed has been a key member of the U-19 squad that earlier won the Asia Cup.
Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Home Minister M Sucharita, Andhra Cricket Association and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh officials were present on the occasion.
Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here