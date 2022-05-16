Andrew Symonds' Dogs Survived Car Crash, Refused to Leave Dead Body

Andrew Symonds’ sudden demise left the whole cricket world in shock. The 46-year-old all-rounder died on the spot as his car spun off the road in the Townsville area of Queensland, Australia. The police said that they are investigating the matter, but one thing was for sure: Symonds was gone forever. Meanwhile, details of the fateful car crash is now coming out with one of the witness revealing everything. The cricketer had no pulse and was accompanied by both of his dogs; both survived with one of them not keen to leave his dead body.

“One of them was very sensitive and didn’t want to leave him," she said, as quoted by Australia’s Courier Mail. “It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him." She had earlier said that her partner tried to save his life, but couldn’t do so as there was no pulse. “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. “He was unconscious, not responsive, and had no pulse," the witness said.

One of the cops at the scene also revealed that there was no evidence of alcohol as well. “I think they provided the assistance they could at the time and called 000 and emergency services," he added.

Police had earlier said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Authorities did not name Symonds, but he was widely identified by multiple media outlets and former players.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality. He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen and was a key member of the team that won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

