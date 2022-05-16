Andrew Symonds’ Last Instagram Post Was For Shane Warne

It is still hard for many to process the news of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds’ death in a car crash. The unfortunate incident took place in the outskirts of the city of Townsville, Queensland on Saturday night. Symonds, who was alone in the crash, was severely injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The cricket world was in dismay and condolences poured in from all corners. Meanwhile, it is the third massive loss for the Australian cricket fraternity, this year. Symonds isn’t the first Australian great to breathe his last in 2022. Earlier this year, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne had also passed away. Notably, Symonds’ last post on Instagram was a tribute to his old friend Warne.

Sharing an old photograph, which dates back to their playing days, with Warne, Symonds had hoped that his demise was just a “bad dream." Symonds shared that he wasn’t able to get his head around never seeing Warne again. “Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless," he had written on his Instagram while paying tribute to his former teammate.

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon recalled a heartbreaking conversation with the Aussie star, during Warne’s memorial service. Lyon was “heartbroken" by the news. In a heartfelt note, he stated that two months ago at Warne’s memorial service, he and Symonds had a “good chat," and the two agreed that Warne was too young to leave them. “RIP mate, a true legend of the game we love and inspiration to so many! My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, kids and friends," he further wrote in his eulogy.

“Rest Easy 388," Lyon concluded his note. Symonds made his Test debut in 2004 on March 8, against Sri Lanka. His cap number was 388.

From being a prolific batter, and an expert at bowling both pace and spin, Symonds was a nemesis for the opposition. Riding on his brilliance and all-round performance, the Aussies recorded several memorable triumphs, including Australia’s 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories.

