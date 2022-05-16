'Andrew Symonds Taught Me How to Enjoy Life'-Yuzvendra Chahal's Emotional Insta Post

The cricket fraternity has suffered another massive blow. Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash at the age of 46 on Saturday night. As per news agency PTI, police have confirmed that Symonds was the sole passenger in the “single-vehicle crash" that took place outside of Townsville, Queensland. Condolences poured in for the cricket legend from all across the globe. Several Indian cricketers penned heartfelt notes for the Aussie star. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also paid a tribute to his former teammate. For the unversed, Chahal and Symonds were team-mates at Mumbai Indians camp, during the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2011 season also happens to be Symonds’ last IPL season.

Sharing a few snaps with the late cricketer, Chahal wrote, “I have lost my closest man. Will miss you terribly. You were just not a colleague. My family, my man. My Symonds uncle. I will miss you terribly. RIP." He also shared some of the great moments he shared with Symonds in the caption.

Former Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar stated that “Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb." He mentioned that the 46-year-old was not just a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. “I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family and friends," he concluded.

Virat Kohli was also “shocked" and “saddened" to hear about Symonds’ untimely demise.

So was VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar extended his condolences via a tweet, remembering the bond the duo shared on and off the pitch. Akhtar was “devastated" to hear about Symonds passing away in a car crash. “We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family," he wrote in his tweet.

The Australian great was known to be an attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin. Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in his career spanning from 1998 to 2009. He was also part of the Australian winning squad for the ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

