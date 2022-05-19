Angry Matthew Wade Throws Away Helmet, Smashes Bat on Floor After Wrongly Given Out by TV Umpire - WATCH

The all-important clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) witnessed a bizarre technology failure that left Matthew Wade fuming. The batter was so furious that he threw away his helmet and was seen smashing his bat on the dressing room floor following his disappointing dismissal.

The incident happened during the sixth over of the GT innings. Glenn Maxwell bowled a length ball angling towards the stumps. Wade moved across and looked to sweep it fine. The RCB players made a loud appeal and the on-field umpire gave it straight away.

But Wade was confident that he had nicked it and asked for a review. The ball seemed to deflect off the bat but to everyone’s surprise, the UltraEdge didn’t show any spike when the ball passed the bat. With another technology howler, the TV umpire gave it out as it displayed three reds on ball-tracking.

The Australian batter was livid over the decision as he knew he had nicked it but was left with no other option as he was given out by the third umpire. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli walked closer to him and tried to console a frustrated Wade but the latter didn’t calm down.

As he entered the dressing room, he was seen throwing his helmet away in agony and smashing the bat on the floor.

This is the second incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when a batter was given out due to an error in technology. Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was given out in a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 9. The UltraEdge showed a huge wave even before the ball came to the bat.

The third umpire felt otherwise and asked the on-field umpire, who had given him not out in the first place, to reverse his decision. This left Mumbai Indians skipper in shock as he was told to return to the dressing room. He was playing for 2 off 5 balls and was visibly upset with what happened.

