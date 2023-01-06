'Another Little Grey Area in Rule Book': AB de Villiers Reacts After Bad Light Forces No Result in PAK vs NZ 2nd Test

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers pointed out a grey area in the rule book after the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw on Friday. It was an exciting day of cricket as Sarfaraz Ahmed fought hard for Pakistan with a sensational century but it was not the ton who saved Pakistan but the bad light. Pakistan were 304/9 in the chase of 319 runs and umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar declared the light unfeasible to continue with three overs remaining.

Pakistan’s last pair Naseem Shah (15) and Abrar Ahmed (7) survived 21 balls in fading light and it didn’t go in vain.

However, De Villiers was not impressed with some rules of the game regarding the bad light play in Test cricket. He emphasized on the use of spin bowlers when the lights get faded.

“Another little grey area in the rule book imo. If the fielding team is told to bowl spin because of bad light and they take the option, they should be forced to finish the overs with spin until the Umps call it off, cause they can bring seam on at any time to finish the match," he tweeted.

“If the batting team manages to get it down to 5 or so runs required, the fielding team can just opt to bring on a seamer. Not fair imo," he tweeted.

The last five overs of the day were bowled by Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell in which New Zealand just got one wicket.

The two-match series ended 0-0 after the first Test — also in Karachi — ended in a draw, depriving New Zealand of their first series win in Pakistan for 53 years.

New Zealand took the second new ball and with the fourth delivery Tim Southee dismissed Agha Salman for 30 to break a 70-run stand for the seventh wicket before Bracewell dismissed Sarfaraz to raise hopes of a win.

But it was Sarfaraz whose fourth Test century — first in eight years — which set Pakistan on course for a fighting draw. The wicketkeeper batter scored 118 runs and was also named Player of the Match.

