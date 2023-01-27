'Another Sanju Samson?': Fans Slam Prithvi Shaw's Exclusion During 1st T20I Against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya-led Team India hosted New Zealand at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium on Friday, January 27, looking to keep their winning momentum going.

After a 3-0 clean sweep during the ODI series, a young team without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be hoping to impress.

Hardik won the toss and chose to leave out Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI.

Shaw recently smashed 370 runs against Assam and returned to the senior team after last playing for India in July 2021.

During his absence, the opener played some sublime cricket in the domestic circuit after he was given a call-up for the New Zealand T20Is, fans were unhappy with Hardik’s decision to not include the 23-year-old.

He instead chose to go with Shubman Gill who has been going through a purple patch of sorts and is undroppable at the moment, while Kishan has also played well of late.

Fans however felt that Shaw was still not given enough chances to impress at the international stage.

Check how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Hardik had already hinted during his pre-match press conference that Shaw might have to wait for his chances.

Replying to a query from a journalist, Pandya replied, “No sir. Shubman has done really well so he will get the opportunity first. In fact, with him it doesn’t even come down to opportunities."

“Shubman will start because the way he is batting, he will obviously be in the team," he added.

